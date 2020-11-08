Close

A Dublin pub is serving a boozy salted caramel hot chocolate and it's a great big belly hug in a mug

By Sarah Finnan

November 8, 2020 at 9:50am

One Dublin pub is serving a decadent boozy salted caramel hot chocolate and it can only be described as a great big belly hug in a mug.

Hot chocolate isn't a treat that should be reserved for just one season, but that being said - it is definitely best enjoyed as the weather gets colder, the evenings get darker and Christmas gets closer.

A hug in a mug it's one of those drinks that cures your ails from the inside out and a happy belly is always the first step in turning a no-good day into a pretty great one.

If you like yours with more of an adult kick to it though, the new offering from 57 the Headline is sure to be riiiiight up your alley. Home to many a tasty creation, their salted caramel and Baileys hot chocolate is the perfect companion for a long Sunday stroll... major brownie points given for the fact that it will help keep your hands warm too.

In other noteworthy news, the popular Clanbrassil Streett spot just launched their own take on the famous American 'smash burger' during the week and judging by customer feedback thus far, it's as good (if not better) than expected.

Treat yoself.

Header image via Twitter/57 the Headline

