PIC: Gardaí Seize €2.7 Million Worth Of Cannabis in Dublin
The man arrested was in his late 50s.
Gardaí in Coolock have arrested a man in his late 50s and seized approximate €2.7 million worth of cannabis plants.
The final worth of the seizure is still pending analysis.
As part of a planned operation, Gardaí searched a warehouse in Belcamp Lane on Wednesday morning, 24th January.
Cannabis plants at various stages of growth with an estimated street value of up to €2.7 million were discovered in what is described as a grow house. The scene is currently preserved.
The man is detained in Coolock Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
