PIC: Gardaí Seize €2.7 Million Worth Of Cannabis in Dublin

The man arrested was in his late 50s.

Gardaí in Coolock have arrested a man in his late 50s and seized approximate €2.7 million worth of cannabis plants.

The final worth of the seizure is still pending analysis.

As part of a planned operation, Gardaí searched a warehouse in Belcamp Lane on Wednesday morning, 24th January.

Cannabis plants at various stages of growth with an estimated street value of up to €2.7 million were discovered in what is described as a grow house. The scene is currently preserved.

The man is detained in Coolock Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

READ NEXT:Dublin Sisters Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018