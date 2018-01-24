Dublin

PIC: Gardaí Seize €2.7 Million Worth Of Cannabis in Dublin

The man arrested was in his late 50s.

Gardai

Gardaí in Coolock have arrested a man in his late 50s and seized approximate €2.7 million worth of cannabis plants.

The final worth of the seizure is still pending analysis.

As part of a planned operation, Gardaí searched a warehouse in Belcamp Lane on Wednesday morning, 24th January. 

Belcamp Drug Seizure

Cannabis plants at various stages of growth with an estimated street value of up to €2.7 million were discovered in what is described as a grow house. The scene is currently preserved.

The man is detained in Coolock Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

