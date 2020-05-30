Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Gardai announce Bull Wall Bridge will be temporarily closed to motorists

By James Fenton

May 30, 2020 at 2:22pm

Share:

Gardai have confirmed that the Bull Wall Bridge in Clontarf will be closed to motorists until Monday.

The announcement was made on social media this afternoon, with the Gardai tweeting 'Road Closure Alert*. From today until Monday 1st June, The Dollymount / Bull Wall Bridge will be closed to cars. Access will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists. Motorists who are residents or from a local business can also continue to use the bridge.'

The move comes after a number of popular sites in Galway were closed until further notice to ensure social distancing. Similarly, Inch Beach and its car park in Kerry for the duration of the weekend due to high traffic volumes.

Share:

Latest articles

A Dublin company is playing a major role in tonight's SpaceX rocket launch

Holohan and Varadkar both state desire to speed up easing of restrictions

All My Friends - Dermot Kennedy wants to pass on your lockdown messages to loved ones

New app lets users film animated dancers bopping around Dublin

You may also love

A Dublin company is playing a major role in tonight's SpaceX rocket launch

There's a new Elephant & Castle now open in Dublin and we're BUZZING

Dublin Fire Brigade warn against campfires and BBQs as heatwave to continue

Dublin pub giving anyone named Mark or Mora free pizza this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.