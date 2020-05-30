Gardai announce Bull Wall Bridge will be temporarily closed to motorists

Gardai have confirmed that the Bull Wall Bridge in Clontarf will be closed to motorists until Monday.

The announcement was made on social media this afternoon, with the Gardai tweeting 'Road Closure Alert*. From today until Monday 1st June, The Dollymount / Bull Wall Bridge will be closed to cars. Access will remain open for pedestrians and cyclists. Motorists who are residents or from a local business can also continue to use the bridge.'

The move comes after a number of popular sites in Galway were closed until further notice to ensure social distancing. Similarly, Inch Beach and its car park in Kerry for the duration of the weekend due to high traffic volumes.

Inch Beach and the car park at Inch Beach will be closed to the public for the duration of the weekend, following a request from An Garda Siochana. This is due to high traffic volumes. — Kerry County Council (@countykerry) May 29, 2020