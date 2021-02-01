Gardaí close busy Dublin road due to the appearance of a sinkhole

And on the first day of the second month in 2021...

After a January that felt about as long as the entirety of 2020, you might think that February would help ring in a fresh start, and yet, here we are, on the very first day of February, and entire roads are being closed because of something that your mind automatically starts to associate with real end-of-days type scenarios.

Okay, that was fairly hyperbolic, because truth be told, the sinkhole might only be a few inches in size, but we've no idea, because at the time of writing all we've got to go on is the warning issued by An Garda Siochana via their social channels:

"Traffic Alert: Due to the appearance of a sink hole near the Cross Guns Bridge, Phibsborough Road. The road is closed and local diversions are in place."

No further information has yet been issued regarding the sinkhole between Phibsborough and Glasnevin, but we will update this piece with pictures if and/or when they are made available.

In the meantime, best just to avoid that part of the city!

Traffic Alert: Due to the appearance of a sink hole near the Cross Guns Bridge, Phibsborough Road. The road is closed and local diversions are in place. pic.twitter.com/AEWroJY98W — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 1, 2021

READ NEXT: This is why Stephen Donnelly's tweet has received thousands of the same reply