Gardaí Have Issued A Stern Warning To Cyclists In The City

Gardaí in the city have been keeping an eye out for cyclists breaking red lights as part of a clampdown on the behaviour.

A Twitter post indicates that 10 cyclists were caught breaking the rule yesterday in the south inner city and they were all issued with fixed charged penalty notices

DMR South Central Roads Policing Unit detected 10 cyclists

breaking red lights this afternoon across the south inner city. Cycling

safety leaflets were provided to them all and FCPNs to follow. Road users are

reminded to follow the rules of the road for everyone's safety. pic.twitter.com/IQYFpAWXB7 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 14, 2019

On a less expensive note, all the culprits were handed cycling safety leaflets which will surely serve them well in the future. The post aimed to remind all road users to be mindful of everyone's safety. You've been warned, folks.

