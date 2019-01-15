Lifestyle Dublin

Gardaí Have Issued A Stern Warning To Cyclists In The City

One behaviour is particularly prominent

Screen Shot 2019 01 15 At 21 10 55

Gardaí in the city have been keeping an eye out for cyclists breaking red lights as part of a clampdown on the behaviour.

A Twitter post indicates that 10 cyclists were caught breaking the rule yesterday in the south inner city and they were all issued with fixed charged penalty notices

On a less expensive note, all the culprits were handed cycling safety leaflets which will surely serve them well in the future. The post aimed to remind all road users to be mindful of everyone's safety. You've been warned, folks.

Dublin cyclists gardai warning fcpn fine
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

