Dublin Bus Finally Launching Bus Route That We've Been Crying Out For Since Forever

It's one that people have been crying out for, for ages

Dublin Bus

Dublin Bus are launching a brand new route next week and to be fair, it's one that people have been crying out for, for a long time.

In a statement on their website, the company said that:

"From Sunday, 20 January 2019 we are delighted to launch Route 66e.

"Route 66e will operate from Monday to Friday between Maynooth and Merrion Square, serving Glen Easton estate in Leixlip.

"With regular departures each way each day from Monday to Friday, Route 66e will further extend the link between Maynooth, Glen Easton estate, Leixlip Village, Lucan, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre and the city centre for existing and new customers.

"Please see Route 66e new timetable here.

"All changes have been approved by the National Transport Authority."

It serves: Merrion Sq, Parkgate St, Chapelizod, Lucan Village, Leixlip Village and Maynooth.

It runs Monday to Friday only at:

  • 09:25
  • 10:25
  • 11:25
  • 12:25
  • 13:25
  • 14:25
  • 15:25

For the opposite journey, it is also Monday to Friday only and goes at:

  • 06:25
  • 09:55
  • 10:55
  • 11:55
  • 12:55
  • 13:55
  • 14:55
  • 15:55

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

