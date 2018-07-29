These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians

If you're looking for a pizza recommendation you could do worse than ask a bunch of Italians. They did invent the stuff, after all.

Dublin has experienced quite the pizza boom since the turn of the millennium and there's no shortage of places to get your fix around the city. Thankfully, Love Italian Life have narrowed it down for us by gathering a panel of pizza experts from Italy, the UK and here in Ireland to find the most authentic Italian pizza in the capital.

A longlist was then put to a public vote and Dubliners have now spoken. So which three made the cut? Drumroll please...

The winners are Manifesto in Rathmines, Dublin Pizza Company on Aungier Street and Da Mimmo on North Strand Road.

Check out the above video to see what make them so great. Happy eating!

