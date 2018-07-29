Food and Drink

These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians

The results are in...

Screen Shot 2017 12 15 At 09 53 25

If you're looking for a pizza recommendation you could do worse than ask a bunch of Italians. They did invent the stuff, after all.

Dublin has experienced quite the pizza boom since the turn of the millennium and there's no shortage of places to get your fix around the city. Thankfully, Love Italian Life have narrowed it down for us by gathering a panel of pizza experts from Italy, the UK and here in Ireland to find the most authentic Italian pizza in the capital.

A longlist was then put to a public vote and Dubliners have now spoken. So which three made the cut? Drumroll please...

The winners are Manifesto in Rathmines, Dublin Pizza Company on Aungier Street and Da Mimmo on North Strand Road.

Check out the above video to see what make them so great. Happy eating!

READ NEXT: Dublin Has Has Been Named Among The 10 Gin Capitals Of The World

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

Food and Drink

Read More in Food and Drink
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
These Are The Three Most Authentic Italian Pizza Places In Dublin - According To Italians
Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
Not Feeling A Big Feed? Here Are 7 Great Places In Dublin For Picky Little Light Bites
Eight Spacious City Centre Bars To Go For Pints This Saturday Evening
Eight Spacious City Centre Bars To Go For Pints This Saturday Evening
This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather
This Deliciously Filthy Dublin Toastie Is The Only Antidote To The Rainy Weather
Berlin Bar Has Released A New Menu For Eating With Your Hands
Berlin Bar Has Released A New Menu For Eating With Your Hands
Seven DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin This Friday Evening
Seven DELISH Takeaway Spots To Order From In Dublin This Friday Evening
Bujo Is Giving Out Free Breakfasts Tomorrow Morning
Bujo Is Giving Out Free Breakfasts Tomorrow Morning
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
One Of Dublin 8's Favourite Restaurants Is Closing For Two Weeks
One Of Dublin 8's Favourite Restaurants Is Closing For Two Weeks
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
Lovin DubIiners: Spent A Day In A Famous Dublin Café And Here's What I Learned
The Seven Most Epic Sandwiches In Dublin Right Now
The Seven Most Epic Sandwiches In Dublin Right Now
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
PODCAST: Demi Lovato and Battling Addiction In The Public Eye
Podcasts

PODCAST: Demi Lovato and Battling Addiction In The Public Eye
10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
Feature

10 Of Dublin's Most Instagrammable Restaurants
10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
Feature

10 Exciting And Energetic Date Ideas For Gym Bunnies In Dublin
The 9 L​evels Of Hangover Encapsulated By Dublin Brunch Options
Feature

The 9 L​evels Of Hangover Encapsulated By Dublin Brunch Options

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Entertainment

The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week
Food and Drink

Know An Oliver Or An Orla? They're Entitled To A Free Dublin Lunch This Week

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group