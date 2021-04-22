'Gay Spar' staff member shares heartfelt letter to Dublin nightlife lovers about how much she misses them

Gay Spar is a cultural phenomenon I don't think any of us could have predicted. Staff member Majella writes about how much she misses the party people, the atmosphere, and the loving atmosphere of the place.

Be right back, I am sobbing. A little while ago, I wrote a love letter to Gay Spar. To give you a brief synopsis, it's perhaps the most beloved convenient store in the city, and I, like many others, desperately miss the post-night-out stop-off there.

After many a night out in The George or other bars and clubs around Dublin 2, Gay Spar (on the corner of Dame Street and George's Street) is often the next stop before hopping in a taxi to get home. As nights out in town are starting to feel like a distant memory, many of us are feeling nostalgic while also counting down the days until we can dance together again.

You know what else we'll be doing together? Eating chicken fillet rolls at 3am.

After sharing the love letter, I received a gorgeous response from one of the staff members, Majella Cafolla, who told me she is the "older lady" referred to in many tweets about Gay Spar. And I have to say, it put such a massive smile on my face.

Explaining how much she misses the nighttime revelers and the general buzz, Majella writes:

"This is the Older lady from Gay Spar. It's with a heavy heart I write to this love letters from our lovely Gay Spar. We miss you all so much. It feels like someone has taken the soul out of our Golden Palace as you call it.

"We are still standing and we are waiting with open arms to welcome you all back: the party people, the lovers, and our dear friends. We are here to serve and listen to all your needs. A chicken fillet roll, an ear to listen to your problems, your love stories, or just to charge your phone.

"Sometimes I stared at the entrance (because we have no doors) and reminisced about all the nights when the clock struck 3. We feel that you were like our family and like everyone in lockdown, we are isolated. Our hearts are so heavy from missing you that we feel like we are grieving. Yes. We went through a grieving process. The only difference is, we know you will be back.

"Well, we are here, ready and waiting with open arms. The first song will be Careless Whispers, then Don't Stop Me Now and lastly, It's Raining Men. I remember the electric atmosphere when these songs played on full blast. Hurry up my lovely amazing customers and came back to us.

"Love, Gay Spar."

Oh, and they've opened their toilets for customers!

Well if that wouldn't bring a massive smile to your face and a tear to your eye, I don't know what would.

