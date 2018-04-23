PICS: Girl's Physical Response To Man Who 'Grabbed Her Butt' In Dublin Is Going Insanely Viral

"He proceeded to laugh hysterically and said 'you’re an American, you probably liked it'.

American Leanna Carr was in Dublin over the weekend as part of a trip she has been making all over Europe.

She said that "traveling solo throughout Europe has been one of the most amazing and empowering experiences of my life."

However, her trip to Dublin will be memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The Grad Student who is also a Powerlifter was approached by a man on the streets of Dublin last week.

The man grabbed the girl inappropriately and then made light of what he had done by saying that the fact she was from America, she probably enjoyed it.

She tweeted: "While walking down the street in Dublin earlier this week, a man grabbed my butt. He proceeded to laugh hysterically and said “you’re an American, you probably liked it'."

However, Carr didn't think twice about what her response to the man would be and did the first thing that came into her head...

While walking down the street in Dublin earlier this week, a man grabbed my butt. He proceeded to laugh hysterically and said “you’re an American, you probably liked it”. Apparently traveling solo has made me a better person bc my first reaction was to punch him in the face 😳 pic.twitter.com/qJ82a3iimI — Leanna Carr (@Leanna_Carr) April 21, 2018

"Apparently traveling solo has made me a better person [because] my first reaction was to punch him in the face."

The tweet which was posted on Saturday has gotten over 2k retweets and 20k likes in the space of two days.

People commenting underneath the tweet applauded Leanna but most were just horrified that something like this could happen.

"Not sure why anyone thinks that it is ok to violate someone else's space and make vulgar gestures like that."



