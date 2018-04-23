Dublin

PICS: Girl's Physical Response To Man Who 'Grabbed Her Butt' In Dublin Is Going Insanely Viral

"He proceeded to laugh hysterically and said 'you’re an American, you probably liked it'.

America Girl Dublin Harrassment

American Leanna Carr was in Dublin over the weekend as part of a trip she has been making all over Europe.

She said that "traveling solo throughout Europe has been one of the most amazing and empowering experiences of my life."

However, her trip to Dublin will be memorable for all the wrong reasons.

The Grad Student who is also a Powerlifter was approached by a man on the streets of Dublin last week.

The man grabbed the girl inappropriately and then made light of what he had done by saying that the fact she was from America, she probably enjoyed it.  

She tweeted: "While walking down the street in Dublin earlier this week, a man grabbed my butt. He proceeded to laugh hysterically and said “you’re an American, you probably liked it'."

However, Carr didn't think twice about what her response to the man would be and did the first thing that came into her head...

"Apparently traveling solo has made me a better person [because] my first reaction was to punch him in the face."

The tweet which was posted on Saturday has gotten over 2k retweets and 20k likes in the space of two days. 

People commenting underneath the tweet applauded Leanna but most were just horrified that something like this could happen.

"Not sure why anyone thinks that it is ok to violate someone else's space and make vulgar gestures like that."

READ NEXT: A Dublin Girl Tweeted About A Bizarre Moment She Experienced After A Takeaway Was Delivered To Her Home This Week

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

America Dublin Travel Twitter social media
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
PICS: Girl's Physical Response To Man Who 'Grabbed Her Butt' In Dublin Is Going Insanely Viral
PICS: Girl's Physical Response To Man Who 'Grabbed Her Butt' In Dublin Is Going Insanely Viral
A Dublin Girl Tweeted About A Bizarre Moment She Experienced After A Takeaway Was Delivered To Her Home This Week
A Dublin Girl Tweeted About A Bizarre Moment She Experienced After A Takeaway Was Delivered To Her Home This Week
Here's The Perfect Seaside Walk On A Lovely Spring Afternoon
Here's The Perfect Seaside Walk On A Lovely Spring Afternoon
QUIZ: Can You Name All Of These Grafton Street Shops In Less Than A Minute?
QUIZ: Can You Name All Of These Grafton Street Shops In Less Than A Minute?
20 Amazing Photographs That Will Make You Want To Visit Dublin Zoo This Weekend
20 Amazing Photographs That Will Make You Want To Visit Dublin Zoo This Weekend
Seven Handy Tips For Cooling Down When You're Trying To Sleep Tonight
Seven Handy Tips For Cooling Down When You're Trying To Sleep Tonight
23 Things You're Guaranteed To See On A Sunny Day In Dún Laoghaire
23 Things You're Guaranteed To See On A Sunny Day In Dún Laoghaire
The Breakdown Of The €16.50 Bewley's Breakfast Full Irish Fry
The Breakdown Of The €16.50 Bewley's Breakfast Full Irish Fry
These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
This Is Without Question The Most Beautiful Beach In Dublin When It's Sunny
This Is Without Question The Most Beautiful Beach In Dublin When It's Sunny
Nooo - The Price Of Diesel And Petrol Is Going Up In The Capital
Nooo - The Price Of Diesel And Petrol Is Going Up In The Capital
VIDEO: Aggressive Passenger On Ryanair Flight To Dublin Has To Be Restrained
VIDEO: Aggressive Passenger On Ryanair Flight To Dublin Has To Be Restrained
Seven Seriously Savage Takeaways To End Your Weekend In Style
Food and Drink

Seven Seriously Savage Takeaways To End Your Weekend In Style
A Busy Road Near Dublin Airport Will Be Closed Early This Week
News

A Busy Road Near Dublin Airport Will Be Closed Early This Week
A Dublin Girl Tweeted About A Bizarre Moment She Experienced After A Takeaway Was Delivered To Her Home This Week
Dublin

A Dublin Girl Tweeted About A Bizarre Moment She Experienced After A Takeaway Was Delivered To Her Home This Week
Here's The Perfect Seaside Walk On A Lovely Spring Afternoon
Dublin

Here's The Perfect Seaside Walk On A Lovely Spring Afternoon

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
Dublin

These Pictures Show The Disgraceful State That The Canal Was Left In Last Night
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Food and Drink

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day
Dublin

10 Photos That Prove Dublin Is The Place To Be On A Sunny Day

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin