Good news for sea swimmers - There's excellent water quality in south side swim spots

Always good to hear if you're planning a weekend dip.

Killiney, Whiterock, the Forty Foot, Sandycove and Seapoint bathing areas all have excellent water quality, according to Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council. The water results come from samples taken on the 6th of September.

Weather wise it's shaping up to be a great weekend for a swim too - the heatwave we experienced earlier in the week might be on its way out but conditions are expected to be dry for the most part. Saturday is set to be bright and fresh with a mix of cloud and sunny spells according to Met Éireann, with highest temperatures of 16 - 18 degrees.

Sunday is also expected to remain mostly dry, just the chance of the odd isolated shower. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees are forecast with moderate east to northeast winds.

In my own humble opinion, overcast days like these are the absolute GOAT for a swim. The popular spots aren't as crowded, the sea is somehow simultaneously more refreshing and more soothing (I don't know how she does it) and as DLR have confirmed, is clean as a whistle.

Will you be heading out for a dip this weekend? Where's your go-to spot?

