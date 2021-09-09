This weekend workshop at St. Annes City Farm is perfect for the little animal lover in your life

By Fiona Frawley

September 9, 2021 at 12:06pm

This weekend workshop at St. Annes City Farm is perfect for the little animal lover in your life

Do you have a little animal lover at home that wants to pet and cuddle every creature they come across?

There's a Caring For Animals workshop happening at St. Annes City Farm in Raheny this weekend for kids aged 7-12 who have a love of or interest in animals. Those taking part in the workshop will learn about all the animals at the farm, how to care for them and best of all, get to meet them up close.

Children will get to experience feeding, handling the animals, cleaning animal pens (good practice for little ones who've been PROMISING they'll take care of a puppy if you get them one) and other farmyard tasks. Gentle interaction with the animals is part of the workshop too - "from grooming a goat to cuddling a chick!"

There's limited space available and tickets cost €10. The workshop will kick off at 12pm on Saturday, and you can book a place for your little farmer HERE.

It's not often you'd come across an experience like this so close to Dublin city, definitely a special one for any child who you feel could benefit from a bit of time with some friendly animals. The best form of therapy.

Header image via Instagram/stannescityfarm

