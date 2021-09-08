This Dublin coffee spot introduces suspended coffees to encourage little acts of kindness

By Katy Thornton

September 8, 2021 at 11:37am

This Dublin coffee spot introduces suspended coffees to encourage little acts of kindness

Sometimes it's just nice to be nice!

If there's something we have learnt in the past 18 months during the panny d, it's that life can be hard. There's no avoiding this. However, a simple act of kindness from a stranger has the ability to shift your whole mood. It is incredible the power this can have - and 505 coffee wants to encourage this behaviour.

This coffee spot located by Jim Rock Motors in Loughlinstown has introduced suspended coffee. Essentially this means that when you go in to purchase your own coffee, you can now buy an extra one for a lucky customer that will come in later. If you've found yourself a little skint, or just need a pick me up you can ask if there are any suspended coffees available - no questions asked.

505 coffee is open 7-3 on weekdays and 9-4 on weekends. If you feel like sharing some kindness, or are just really in need of a good coffee, check them out!

Header image via Instagram/505coffee_

