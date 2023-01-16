'It's not a goodbye' 505 Coffee close Loughlinstown premises

The beloved coffee trailer closed over the weekend.

After nearly two years in business, 505 Coffee trailer have departed from their Jim Rock Motors premises in Loughlinstown. They took to Instagram to share the news of their closure, which occurred over the weekend on the 14th January.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write this. 505 will unfortunately be closing its doors and we will no longer be operating from Jim Rock Motors as of close of business tomorrow 14/01/2023."

505 Coffee thanked all of their loyal customers, particularly during the "difficult covid times". The coffee hatch was a much loved spot in Loughlinstown, with their delicious selection of treats, as well as their suspended coffee initiative whereby a customer can pay for a coffee in advance as an anonymous act of kindness to someone in need.

Thankfully it seems like this isn't the end for 505 Coffee, even if it is the end of their Loughlinstown journey. At the end of their announcement they said,

"The box will be closed until we find a new premises to operate from, we keep you posted. Again, thank you so much for everything. It's not a goodbye, it's a see you soon."

We'll keep an eye on the 505 coffee socials for news of their new location. In the meantime we're sure that the Loughlinstown locals will sorely miss 505.

