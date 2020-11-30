Close

Grafton Street's first sustainable pop-up charity shop opens this week

By Rory Cashin

November 30, 2020 at 2:25pm

The high-quality designer stock has been donated by Irish designers, jewellers, celebrities, and the general public.

Located at 110 Grafton Street (between Chopped and Compu B), the new store Re:Newed is to open this week, marking the first sustainable pop-up charity shop to open on Dublin's primary shopping street.

Organised by the National Council for the Blind (NCBI) is set to feature high quality designer stock by Irish designers such as Lainey Keogh, Simone Rocha, Chupi Sweetman and Melissa Curry, as well as clothing donations from Sonya Lennon, Triona McCarthy and Daniel O'Donnell.

Chris White, the CEO of NCBI, said: "Charity retailing is the antidote to fast fashion because charity shopping is the green engine of the high street. For NCBI being positioned on Grafton Street ahead of Christmas gives us a unique opportunity to launch our Re:Newed for NCBI brand specific for this store and to challenge customer perceptions of pre-worn and vintage clothes, in true sustainable spirit.

"With Covid19 dominating 2020 it has been such a difficult year for everyone but Covid19 has also robbed people of their sense of touch, which is vital for people who are blind or vision impaired and has led to increased feelings of isolation and vulnerability. Covid19 led to the temporary closure of all our shops so Re:Newed for NCBI gives us another opportunity to ensure we can continue to support the 55,000 children and adults living with sight loss in Ireland in 2021 and beyond."

The store is set to be launched on Tuesday, December 2, with Minster of the Environment, Climate & Communications Eamon Ryan and fashion designer Sonya Lennon to open the doors at 11.30am.

