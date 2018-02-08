Dublin

Graphic Pro-Life Posters Put Outside Walls Of Dublin National School

The pictures have surfaced online.

Abortion Posters

Images have surfaced on Reddit (WARNING: The images in this link contain highly graphic content) which shows pro-life posters that are erected on the railings of a national school in Dublin. 

The photos were posted online by a Reddit user.

The posters include phrases and graphic images such as: "Abortion is child sacrifice" and "Ireland's next child abuse scandal might not be so easy to cover up" while also showing an image of a "22-week Aborted Fetus."

There is also a passage on a poster from Jeremiah 19:5 which says: "And they have built the high places of Baalim, to burn their children for a holocaust to Baalim. I have never commanded such a horrible deed; it never even crossed my mind."

However, to the right of the picture shows another poster which promotes the nearby national school. 

The location where the posters are situated is near the cross city Luas tracks and also across from a cathedral. 

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

