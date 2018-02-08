Five Dogs Have Been Killed In An Accident On The M3 Motorway

A total of five dogs were killed in an incident that occurred on the M3 motorway on Monday afternoon.

Dublin Live reported that the accident took place after five hounds, who were believed to have been part of a hunt that was taking place nearby, ran out onto the road.

The dogs reportedly ran out into traffic on the motorway near Dunshaughlin. No people were injured in the accident.

A Garda Spokesperson said: "Gardai in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred on the M3 at Skreen Dunshaughlin on the 5 of February 2018 at approximately 3.20pm."

"It involved a number of cars and up to five dogs that were on the road, all five dogs were killed. No one was injured in the collision."

