New Street in Malahide has started a 10-week trial of a new pedestrian zone which aims to bring an 'open air, European-style feel to the heart of the village.'

Malahide's New Street is home to a number of shops, restaurants and cafés this weekend has seen the area closed off to traffic as part of a 10-week pilot initiative.

Fingal County Council has shared pictures of people enjoying the new system, stating that there was 'a great atmosphere' on the first day.

A great atmosphere and New Street pedestrian zone Malahide looking amazing on the first day of the 10 week trial.

It's all part of the Walk Bike Fingal scheme which is an initiative being rolled out across the county and which seeks to encourage and facilitate social distancing for citizens going about their daily business.

Mayor of Fingal, Councillor Eoghan O’Brien said: “I am looking forward to the implementation of this scheme that will transform many of our streets across Fingal. The scheme is to ensure that people can adhere to social distancing guidelines while going about their lives in as safe a way possible. As a community in Malahide and Fingal we are going to have to change the way we do things in our towns and villages to adhere to social distancing so as to ensure that Covid remains suppressed and people can go about their lives safely.”