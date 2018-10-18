Dublin

This Grim 'Studio Apartment' In Dublin Will Set You Back €1,350 A Month

The bed is in the middle of the kitchen...

Daft Ad

In yet more depressing and bleak rental news, we’ve found a Daft.ie ad for a ‘studio apartment’ that is most definitely not what we’d call a studio apartment.

It’s essentially a bed in the middle of the kitchen with a couple of seats squeezed into the corner for €1,350 per month.

The ad says, ‘Ground floor studio apartment to rent. Suitable for 2 people sharing. Consists of open plan living room with double bed, kitchen and wardrobe.’

The property on Sherrard Street Upper has barely enough room to walk around the bed, so we’re not sure we’d agree that it’s suitable for two people.

The ad states that the studio comes with its own bathroom but since there are no photos we can only assume it’s also fairly bleak looking.

Main image via Daft.ie

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

