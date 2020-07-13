Grogans forced to postpone reopening date due to lack of government guidance

Dublin watering hole Grogans has revealed that they will not be reopening next week as originally planned, pushing the date back until July 27th due to a lack of government guidance on the matter.

Confirming that they will be delaying their proposed reopening until later in the month, Grogans apologised to the public, writing:

"1 week from our proposed reopening, the operational guidelines are yet to be released. It is extremely disheartening to see how pubs have been treated in this regard. As a result, we're sorry to announce we must postpone our reopening until 27th July at the earliest. Sorry folks."

The pub had tweeted earlier in the week to say that it's very difficult to prepare for reopening without proper criteria and guidelines to go off of.

"If public health grounds dictate that this is not safe for us to open just yet, we completely understand and accept that, but the very least that should be expected is that we're given fair notice if this is the case."

Almost 3,500 pubs are due to welcome the public back inside in the coming weeks, however, the government has yet to publish guidelines for reopening - despite urgent calls from publicans and business owners.

The pub also had to defend themselves against "unfair criticism" last month after crowds reportedly gathered outside the premises. While some establishments in the area have been making use of a takeaway service throughout lockdown, Grogans was not one of those pubs and staff released a statement that confirmed they have remained close since March 14th.

