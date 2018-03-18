Dublin

Heavy Snow Fall On Way For Dublin As New Weather Warning Issued

"Accumulations of snow" will hit the capital hard.

Snow Warning Feb

The east of the country is turning into a white winterland once again as Dublin and surrounding counties were hit with a blast of snow on Saturday night making their Paddy's Day turn from green to white.

A Status Orange weather warning was put in place throughout Saturday and for Sunday morning but that same warning has now been extended by Met Éireann until 6pm on Sunday evening. 

The Snow-ice Warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath and Waterford and the national forecaster says that "occasional heavy snow showers will continue and will lead to further accumulations and some drifting.

The warning is in place from 10am until 6pm on Sunday 18 March.

As well as this, a Status Yellow weather warning has been put in place for the entire country until Monday morning. 

Met Éireann's reasoning for extending the Status Orange warning was due to the persistent snow that was still falling in Leinster and in East Munster.

They predict a cold and windy day on Sunday with highest temperatures of 1 to 3 degrees in blustery easterly winds.  

Snow showers will continue to move westwards across the country but much of the Northwest will stay dry with good sunshine. 

Snow showers will be heavy and thundery in parts of the East.

You wouldn't think that we were just a few months off summer, would you?

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

