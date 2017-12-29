Dublin

Heavy Snow In The UK Is Affecting Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today

Here's what you need to know...

Screen Shot 2017 12 29 At 10 58 55

Dublin Airport has notified passengers of a number of delays and cancellations to and from the UK as a result of bad weather across the Irish Sea today. 

Anyone planning on flying is advised to seek flight information with their airline. 

Heavy snow in the United Kingdom has led to the changes with flights between Ireland and Scotland particularly affected. 

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

james@lovin.com

