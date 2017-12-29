Heavy Snow In The UK Is Affecting Flights To And From Dublin Airport Today
Here's what you need to know...
Dublin Airport has notified passengers of a number of delays and cancellations to and from the UK as a result of bad weather across the Irish Sea today.
Anyone planning on flying is advised to seek flight information with their airline.
Small number of delays & cancellations @DublinAirport due to bad weather at some UK airports. Check latest flight info with your airline.— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 29, 2017
Heavy snow in the United Kingdom has led to the changes with flights between Ireland and Scotland particularly affected.
Delayed to Dublin ☹️ #glasgow #snow #delayed #glasgowairport pic.twitter.com/SCdeFbXqes— Claire Hastings (@ClaireHastings1) December 29, 2017
READ NEXT: This Dublin Road Is To Close For Three Days In January
Comments