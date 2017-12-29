This Dublin Road Is To Close For Three Days In January

The move is part of a "fibre network upgrade".

Chapel Lane in Garristown is going to close for three days in January after Fingal County Council announced on Twitter that an operation to upgrade the fibre network along the road was put in place.

It will be temporarily closed following an application from Eir.

The road will be closed from 8am until 5pm on Monday, January 8, Tuesday, January 9 and on Wednesday, January 10.



It affects Chapel Lane from its junction with the R130 (the Naul Road) and the R130 through Garristown village.



Temporary road closure on Chapel Lane in Garristown from 8-10 January pic.twitter.com/vd2HpFI9sC — FingalCountyCouncil (@Fingalcoco) December 28, 2017

Fingal County Council have announced alternative routes:

The diversion route when travelling in a westerly direction from R122 will be westbound along the R130 Naul Road to the R130 that runs north-south through Garristown village.



While heading through Garristown village in a northerly or southerly direction along the R130, the diversion route will be the Naul Road (R130) towards the Naul/R122.

Residents and workers who need access to the road will be allowed to travel.

