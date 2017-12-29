News

This Dublin Road Is To Close For Three Days In January

The move is part of a "fibre network upgrade".

Road Closed

Chapel Lane in Garristown is going to close for three days in January after Fingal County Council announced on Twitter that an operation to upgrade the fibre network along the road was put in place.

It will be temporarily closed following an application from Eir.

The road will be closed from 8am until 5pm on Monday, January 8, Tuesday, January 9 and on Wednesday, January 10.

It affects Chapel Lane from its junction with the R130 (the Naul Road) and the R130 through Garristown village.

Fingal County Council have announced alternative routes:

The diversion route when travelling in a westerly direction from R122 will be westbound along the R130 Naul Road to the R130 that runs north-south through Garristown village.

While heading through Garristown village in a northerly or southerly direction along the R130, the diversion route will be the Naul Road (R130) towards the Naul/R122.

Residents and workers who need access to the road will be allowed to travel. 

READ NEXT: A Judge Has Described Temple Bar As A "Disgrace To Ireland"

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
This Dublin Road Is To Close For Three Days In January
This Dublin Road Is To Close For Three Days In January
Conor McGregor Pictured Partying With Graham "The Wig" Whelan
Conor McGregor Pictured Partying With Graham "The Wig" Whelan
A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing
A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing
Drivers Warned Over Horses Wandering Loose On Busy Dublin Road
Drivers Warned Over Horses Wandering Loose On Busy Dublin Road
A Study Has Revealed That Dog Owners Are Less Likely To Cheat
A Study Has Revealed That Dog Owners Are Less Likely To Cheat
Here's How Many New Homes Were Built In Dublin This Year
Here's How Many New Homes Were Built In Dublin This Year
The Most Expensive School In Ireland Has Been Revealed
The Most Expensive School In Ireland Has Been Revealed
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning For Anyone Driving Today
Dublin Fire Brigade Has Issued A Warning For Anyone Driving Today
Woman Found Dead In Rathmines Apartment Died Of 'Natural Causes'
Woman Found Dead In Rathmines Apartment Died Of 'Natural Causes'
Teen Arrested In Dun Laoghaire Attack Deemed "Likely To Commit Murder" If Released
Teen Arrested In Dun Laoghaire Attack Deemed "Likely To Commit Murder" If Released
Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"
Suzanne Jackson's Boxer Marley Is Found Safe and Well - But She Admits She Is "Broken"
Popular Italian Restaurant In Town Had Closed Due To "Rat Dropping" Discovery
Popular Italian Restaurant In Town Had Closed Due To "Rat Dropping" Discovery
A Judge Has Described Temple Bar As A "Disgrace To Ireland"
Dublin

A Judge Has Described Temple Bar As A "Disgrace To Ireland"
This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Dublin

This Studio Apartment For €1050 In Phibsborough Is An Absolute Disgrace
Conor McGregor Pictured Partying With Graham "The Wig" Whelan
News

Conor McGregor Pictured Partying With Graham "The Wig" Whelan
This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside
Feature

This Santry Bungalow Looks Surprising On The Inside

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
News

Dublin Glamour Model To Get 'Designer Vagina' On US TV
Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
News

Glen Hansard Just Confirmed The Time And Place For This Year's Christmas Eve Busk
I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street
Food and Drink

I Experienced The Best Pint Of Guinness In Dublin In This Pub On Camden Street
A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing
News

A Plane Flying From Dublin Airport Has Just Made An Emergency Landing

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin