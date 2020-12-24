Close

Here's the Dublin weather forecast for Christmas Day

By James Fenton

December 24, 2020 at 12:11pm

Planning to get outdoors on Christmas Day? It looks like that could be quite a pleasant festive experience, according to Met Éireann anyway.

We've already heard that St. Stephen's Day could be a write-off with Storm Bella bringing damaging gusts on the 26th but thankfully, it seems you'll be able to get that much-needed fresh air the day beforehand.

Met Éireann's Christmas Day forecast for Dublin is here and its says: 'Frost and ice will clear during Christmas morning to leave a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells. However, there will be a few patches of light rain moving through at times. Maximum afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, with moderate southwest breezes.'

As for tonight, it will be a cold Christmas Eve, with 'temperatures dropping quickly after dark with frost and ice forming in many areas under mostly clear skies. Minimum temperatures ranging from -2 to 0 degrees in light breezes.'

Let's hope Santa's in-sleigh heating system is working. Speaking of Santa, if you want to track the big man's movements tonight, you can find out how via this link.

Met Éireann's full outlook for Dublin for the next few days can be found here.

