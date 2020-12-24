Here's the Dublin weather forecast for Christmas Day

Planning to get outdoors on Christmas Day? It looks like that could be quite a pleasant festive experience, according to Met Éireann anyway.

We've already heard that St. Stephen's Day could be a write-off with Storm Bella bringing damaging gusts on the 26th but thankfully, it seems you'll be able to get that much-needed fresh air the day beforehand.

Met Éireann's Christmas Day forecast for Dublin is here and its says: 'Frost and ice will clear during Christmas morning to leave a mostly dry day with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells. However, there will be a few patches of light rain moving through at times. Maximum afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees, with moderate southwest breezes.'

As for tonight, it will be a cold Christmas Eve, with 'temperatures dropping quickly after dark with frost and ice forming in many areas under mostly clear skies. Minimum temperatures ranging from -2 to 0 degrees in light breezes.'

Let's hope Santa's in-sleigh heating system is working. Speaking of Santa, if you want to track the big man's movements tonight, you can find out how via this link.

