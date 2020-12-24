These are the last Luas and Dublin Bus times on Christmas Eve

If you're planning on using public transport on Christmas Eve then it might be handy to know when the last Luas and Dublin Bus services are.

Luas has confirmed that services will operate until 8pm this evening although trams won't be running to Dublin Connolly.

Dublin Bus, meanwhile, are operating a Saturday service during Christmas Eve with last departures on all routes at approximately 9pm.

There will be no Luas or Dublin Bus services on Christmas Day but both will return on St. Stephen's Day with Sunday frequencies. Remember, if you are using public transport, to wear a face covering and to respect social distancing and public health guidelines.

You can read more about Christmas Luas services here and the Dublin Bus Christmas arrangements here.

