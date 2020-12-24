Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

These are the last Luas and Dublin Bus times on Christmas Eve

By James Fenton

December 24, 2020 at 9:47am

Share:

If you're planning on using public transport on Christmas Eve then it might be handy to know when the last Luas and Dublin Bus services are.

Luas has confirmed that services will operate until 8pm this evening although trams won't be running to Dublin Connolly.

Dublin Bus, meanwhile, are operating a Saturday service during Christmas Eve with last departures on all routes at approximately 9pm.

There will be no Luas or Dublin Bus services on Christmas Day but both will return on St. Stephen's Day with Sunday frequencies. Remember, if you are using public transport, to wear a face covering and to respect social distancing and public health guidelines.

You can read more about Christmas Luas services here and the Dublin Bus Christmas arrangements here.

READ NEXT: Dundrum Town Centre issues 'important update' after new Covid-19 measures announced

Share:

Latest articles

Dundrum Town Centre issues 'important update' after new Covid-19 measures announced

Lovin Games Weekly - KFC have released a gaming console with built-in chicken warmer

Cabinet member tests positive for Covid-19, entire Cabinet now restricting movements

Dublin restaurant left with unfulfilled booking for 34 Christmas Eve diners

You may also love

Lovin Games Weekly - KFC have released a gaming console with built-in chicken warmer

Cabinet member tests positive for Covid-19, entire Cabinet now restricting movements

Dublin has a new coffee shop and locals have been asked to help give it a name

Dublin Airport issues statement on Santa after travel ban extension

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.