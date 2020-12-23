Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Dundrum Town Centre issues 'important update' after new Covid-19 measures announced

By James Fenton

December 23, 2020 at 3:01pm

Share:

Dundrum Town Centre has issued an update after new Covid-19 measures were announced by the Government yesterday.

With the news that restaurants and gastropubs will be ordered to close at 3pm on Christmas Eve until at least January 12, Dundrum Town Centre has taken to Instagram to say that 'our restaurants and cafés will close from 3pm tomorrow, December 24, with some continuing to offer take-away and delivery services from December 26 onwards.'

As well as that, 'leisure operators including [email protected] and Rainforest Adventure Golf, along with personal services, such as hairdressers, beauticians and barbers, will also be closed until further notice.'

Non-essential retail outlets are unaffected by the latest Government guidelines but stores are asked to defer January sales events. Outlets at Dundrum 'will remain open for business as normal.'

You can find a full rundown of Dundrum's Christmas opening hours here.

READ NEXT: George's Street Arcade landlord sends lovely message of support to tenants

Share:

Latest articles

Lovin Games Weekly - KFC have released a gaming console with built-in chicken warmer

Cabinet member tests positive for Covid-19, entire Cabinet now restricting movements

Dublin restaurant left with unfulfilled booking for 34 Christmas Eve diners

Robert Rodriguez talks about his bonkers 2020

You may also love

Lovin Games Weekly - KFC have released a gaming console with built-in chicken warmer

Dublin Airport issues statement on Santa after travel ban extension

George's Street Arcade landlord sends lovely message of support to tenants

REVIEW: Bridgerton is basically Downton Abbey with lots and lots of sex

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.