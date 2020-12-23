Dundrum Town Centre issues 'important update' after new Covid-19 measures announced

Dundrum Town Centre has issued an update after new Covid-19 measures were announced by the Government yesterday.

With the news that restaurants and gastropubs will be ordered to close at 3pm on Christmas Eve until at least January 12, Dundrum Town Centre has taken to Instagram to say that 'our restaurants and cafés will close from 3pm tomorrow, December 24, with some continuing to offer take-away and delivery services from December 26 onwards.'

As well as that, 'leisure operators including [email protected] and Rainforest Adventure Golf, along with personal services, such as hairdressers, beauticians and barbers, will also be closed until further notice.'

Non-essential retail outlets are unaffected by the latest Government guidelines but stores are asked to defer January sales events. Outlets at Dundrum 'will remain open for business as normal.'

You can find a full rundown of Dundrum's Christmas opening hours here.

