George's Street Arcade landlord sends lovely message of support to tenants

By Rory Cashin

December 22, 2020 at 10:12am

"I want you NOT to WORRY. We will support you."

With the likely imminent arrival of a third lockdown for the country, many business owners are likely asking how much longer they can survive without the opportunity to make any profits by selling their goods and providing their services to customers, all while expenditures like rent are still steadily going out.

There are some people out there who are acutely aware of those worries, such as the landlord of the George's Street Arcade, who posted a lovely message of support to their tenants on social media this week.

This isn't the first time that these landlords have stepped up, either.

In April this year, they also announced that they would be carrying the rents for their tenants, telling them: "You have work, you should not feel anxious. The Layden Family are maintaining and insuring the arcade and will carry the rents and the services charges in full until we can reopen."

They have posted a similar message of support this week, showing that this pandemic is sometimes bringing out the very best in some people:

"Dear ALL at the George's Street Arcade . I want you NOT to WORRY. We will support you . Your safety is more important to me than my income . We will give more rent breaks in January. So trade safety and happily and do not worry. You are all fantastic. Thank You."

