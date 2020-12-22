Close

Dublin Councillor proposes motion for Five Lamps be changed to mark six-in-a-row

By Rory Cashin

December 22, 2020 at 9:44am

The Five Lamps have been in place in North Dublin since the late 1800s.

In case you've been living under a rock recently - or, y'know, not super into sports in general - then you may not have heard that Dublin defeated Mayo over the weekend in the All-Ireland Football Final, making for a record-setting six-in-a-row.

Mayo played powerfully throughout, but were ultimately defeated 2-14 to 0-15, and normally you'd expect to see the capital overflowing with celebrations following the win.

Not this year though, as most supporters successfully contained their excitement, and there were little if any reports of any celebrations flouting current restrictions.

However, not to let the landmark moment pass by completely without any form of celebratory gesture, Dublin Councillor and former Lord Mayor of Dublin Christy Burke has put in a motion to have the iconic Five Lamps changed, to add one more to symbolise the win.

The historic landmark is placed at a junction between five streets in Dublin’s North Inner City; North Strand Road, Portland Row, Killarney Street, Amiens Street and Seville Place, and was originally constructed in the late 1800s.

Of the proposed motion to change them Councillor Burke told Newstalk the following:

"The reply I'm receiving is that it's highly unlikely - it is a protected structure. [The landmark] is of significant importance... I wouldn't like to rock any boats, but I still proposed the motion."

He closed out his remarks by saying that it was "worth a go" to put forward the motion, before adding "Up the Dubs - well done to the Dubs and their supporters."

