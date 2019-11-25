The Brown Thomas Christmas display is lit up. The 'Grafton Quarter' is illuminated. Now all that's left is to light the Christmas trees around Dublin.
Dublin City Council has provided 30 Christmas trees to local communities and there are designated lighting ceremonies for each.
The lights of the 30 trees will be switched on around the city from late November to mid-December as the festive spirit ramps up in the nation's capital.
Speaking about the initiative, Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe said: "Christmas is a special time that brings local communities together. As part of these celebrations Dublin City Council is providing Christmas Trees at locations throughout the city and I invite locals to come along and join in the festivities."
Check below to find out when your local Christmas tree lights are being flicked on:
Cornmarket at junction of High Street, Dublin 8 - 26 Nov @ 6pm
Rathmines Plaza at the Swan Leisure Centre, Dublin 6 - 26 Nov @ 7pm
Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre, Ballyfermot Rd. D.10 - 27 Nov @ 6pm
Finglas Village, Dublin 11 - 28 Nov @ 5pm
Bluebell at the Luas Stop, Dublin 12 - 28 Nov @ 6pm
Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 - 29 Nov @ 5pm
Ballymun Plaza, Main Street, Ballymun, Dublin 11 - 29 Nov @ 6pm
Carpark in Terenure Village, Dublin 6 - 30 Nov @ 4pm
Johnny Cullen's Hill, East Road, Dublin 1 - 30 Nov @ 5pm
Drumcondra – site opposite Fagan’s Pub, Dublin 9 - 1 Dec @ 3pm
Donnybrook Plaza (beside the Fire Station) Dublin 4 - 1 Dec @ 5pm
Blessington Street Basin, Dublin 7 - 3 Dec @ 4pm
Dolphin’s Barn (in the park at Our Lady of Dolours Church), Dublin 8 - 3 Dec @ 4.45pm
Inchicore Village at LINC (WALK) Building, Tyrconnell Road, Dublin 8 - 3 Dec @ 6pm
St. Agnes Church Grounds, Crumlin, Dublin 12 - 4 Dec @5pm
Cherry Orchard Avenue, Church of the Most Holy Sacrament, D.10 - 4 Dec @6pm
Roundabout on Faussagh Road/Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 - 5 Dec @ 5pm
The Plaza, Chapelizod Village, Dublin 20 - 5 Dec @ 7pm
Stoneybatter Green at the junction of Aughrim Street and Prussia Street, Dublin 7 - 6 Dec @ 6pm
Santry Resource Centre, Dublin 9 - 6 Dec @ 7pm
Edenmore Shopping Centre - 7 Dec @ 4.15pm
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Mourne Rd. Dublin 12 - 7 Dec @ 5.45pm
Kilmore Recreation Centre, Cromcastle Rd, Dublin 5 - 8 Dec @ 2-5pm
Buckingham Street, Dublin 1 - 12 Dec @ 5pm