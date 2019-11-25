The Brown Thomas Christmas display is lit up. The 'Grafton Quarter' is illuminated. Now all that's left is to light the Christmas trees around Dublin.

Dublin City Council has provided 30 Christmas trees to local communities and there are designated lighting ceremonies for each.

The lights of the 30 trees will be switched on around the city from late November to mid-December as the festive spirit ramps up in the nation's capital.

Speaking about the initiative, Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe said: "Christmas is a special time that brings local communities together. As part of these celebrations Dublin City Council is providing Christmas Trees at locations throughout the city and I invite locals to come along and join in the festivities."

Check below to find out when your local Christmas tree lights are being flicked on:

Cornmarket at junction of High Street, Dublin 8 - 26 Nov @ 6pm

Rathmines Plaza at the Swan Leisure Centre, Dublin 6 - 26 Nov @ 7pm

Ballyfermot Community Civic Centre, Ballyfermot Rd. D.10 - 27 Nov @ 6pm

Finglas Village, Dublin 11 - 28 Nov @ 5pm

Bluebell at the Luas Stop, Dublin 12 - 28 Nov @ 6pm

Sandymount Green, Dublin 4 - 29 Nov @ 5pm

Ballymun Plaza, Main Street, Ballymun, Dublin 11 - 29 Nov @ 6pm

Carpark in Terenure Village, Dublin 6 - 30 Nov @ 4pm

Johnny Cullen's Hill, East Road, Dublin 1 - 30 Nov @ 5pm

Drumcondra – site opposite Fagan’s Pub, Dublin 9 - 1 Dec @ 3pm

Donnybrook Plaza (beside the Fire Station) Dublin 4 - 1 Dec @ 5pm

Blessington Street Basin, Dublin 7 - 3 Dec @ 4pm

Dolphin’s Barn (in the park at Our Lady of Dolours Church), Dublin 8 - 3 Dec @ 4.45pm

Inchicore Village at LINC (WALK) Building, Tyrconnell Road, Dublin 8 - 3 Dec @ 6pm

St. Agnes Church Grounds, Crumlin, Dublin 12 - 4 Dec @5pm

Cherry Orchard Avenue, Church of the Most Holy Sacrament, D.10 - 4 Dec @6pm

Roundabout on Faussagh Road/Quarry Road, Cabra, Dublin 7 - 5 Dec @ 5pm

The Plaza, Chapelizod Village, Dublin 20 - 5 Dec @ 7pm

Stoneybatter Green at the junction of Aughrim Street and Prussia Street, Dublin 7 - 6 Dec @ 6pm

Santry Resource Centre, Dublin 9 - 6 Dec @ 7pm

Edenmore Shopping Centre - 7 Dec @ 4.15pm

Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Mourne Rd. Dublin 12 - 7 Dec @ 5.45pm

Kilmore Recreation Centre, Cromcastle Rd, Dublin 5 - 8 Dec @ 2-5pm

Buckingham Street, Dublin 1 - 12 Dec @ 5pm

