Grafton What? People are up in arms about the new sign above Grafton Street

The Christmas lights were switched on in Dublin yesterday which means it's now acceptable to stick Elf on the telly and knock back a mulled wine. We don't make the rules.

Every year, Dublin at Christmas is a real treat with plenty of cosy pubs and cafés to settle into and more than a few places to pick up all the stocking fillers you need. However, there was one aspect of yesterday's unveiling that has gotten people a bit hot under the collar.

Specifically, the public aren't happy with the decision to rename Grafton Street after a fraction. Yep, henceforth Dublin's premier shopping street will be known as 'Grafton Quarter,' or at least until the end of the festive season.

That's what the area is referred to according to a lit-up sign which emerged yesterday along with the rest of the Christmas lights and judging by the online reaction, it hasn't gone down well...

just nipping out guys does anybody need anything from the grafton quarter — Derek (@DirkVanBryn) November 13, 2019

Grafton Street now being called the Grafton Quarter. Notions level 100. pic.twitter.com/bhbPfBwpvl — Rachael Nic An Choiligh (@Rach_Cox_) November 12, 2019

'In Grafton Quarter in November,

We tripped lightly along the ledge' just doesn't have the same ring to it. — Jim (@_Jimbo_Jones_) November 13, 2019

🎶 GRAFTON QUARTER'S A WONDERLAND... THERE'S MAGIC IN THE AIR ... 🎶



Eh? pic.twitter.com/bnuMKXwrpF — DUBLINMACKER 😈 (@dublinmacker) November 13, 2019

Grafton Quarter????? Go home Dublin, you're drunk. — Pete70 (@PeteUH70) November 12, 2019

Did I miss the memo for changing Grafton Street to Grafton Quarter? — Will Pollard (@williamp1993) November 12, 2019

That Grafton Quarter sign has ruined Christmas. — Aindriú (@AindriuB) November 13, 2019

Grafton quarter, from the school of thinking that calls every open space in the city a plaza. — Padraig McLoughlin (@PadraigMcL) November 13, 2019

The words to On Raglan Road are being altered as we speak.

There are bigger problems in the world no doubt but it is 2019, meaning that if you come at Grafton Street and you better be ready for the online backlash.

We're off now to figure out where the other three quarters are.

