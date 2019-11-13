Close

  • Grafton What? People are up in arms about the new sign above Grafton Street

Grafton What? People are up in arms about the new sign above Grafton Street

By James Fenton

November 13, 2019 at 10:34am

The Christmas lights were switched on in Dublin yesterday which means it's now acceptable to stick Elf on the telly and knock back a mulled wine. We don't make the rules.

Every year, Dublin at Christmas is a real treat with plenty of cosy pubs and cafés to settle into and more than a few places to pick up all the stocking fillers you need. However, there was one aspect of yesterday's unveiling that has gotten people a bit hot under the collar.

Specifically, the public aren't happy with the decision to rename Grafton Street after a fraction. Yep, henceforth Dublin's premier shopping street will be known as 'Grafton Quarter,' or at least until the end of the festive season.

That's what the area is referred to according to a lit-up sign which emerged yesterday along with the rest of the Christmas lights and judging by the online reaction, it hasn't gone down well...

The words to On Raglan Road are being altered as we speak.

There are bigger problems in the world no doubt but it is 2019, meaning that if you come at Grafton Street and you better be ready for the online backlash.

We're off now to figure out where the other three quarters are.

READ NEXT: Dermot Kennedy to perform free intimate gig in Dublin next week

 

