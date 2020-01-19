Here’s Where To Get Seriously Good Pizza In Dublin At A Seriously Good Price

If, like me, you would happily eat pizza every day for the rest of your life then you need to check out Sano Pizza in Temple Bar.

Having studied in Italy for five months, I’ve become somewhat of a pizza snob. That’s not to say I won’t eat a frozen pizza from the local grocery shop, I will…I just won’t enjoy it as much as the real deal. Lucky for me Sano Pizza is the real deal, so I never have to compromise on quality again.

Hidden on the corner of Exchange St Upper and Dame Street, Sano Pizza brings a taste of Italy to our little Emerald Isle. Usually full of Italians, a testament to how good the food is, the place is abuzz most nights of the week. Table turnover is quick however so wait times are never long.

Fresh dough made on site daily + only the best ingredients = damn good Neapolitan pizza. A marinara will only set you back €6 while a margherita is €7.90.

Translating to ‘healthy’ in English, Sano essentially proves that pizza is good for you. All the more reason to go.

