'Hospitality should not be a sacrificial lamb' according to local business owners

There are many anxious business owners around Ireland today, all awaiting an official government decision on whether the country should move to Level 5 as per public health advice.

NPHET officials yesterday evening recommended that Ireland move to risk level 5 on the government's Living with Covid scheme - a recommendation that was made in light of the rising number of Covid-19 cases currently being reported in the country. The highest level of restrictions on the plan, moving to level 5 would essentially see the country go into lockdown once more, forcing all non-essential business to close.

A worrying time for hospitality workers and business owners, having to play the waiting game only makes matters worse. Facing the news that they may have to return to operating as a takeaway/delivery service only, Dublin restaurant Las Tapas de Lola has called on government to provide a "concrete plan" on how people can continue to live while still moving forward.

Responding to word that ministers are "not ruling out" hospitality VAT cuts in the budget, owners took to Twitter to say:

"Vat cut not much use if we're not trading... would love a concrete plan as to how we can live with COVID as moving to Level 5 (which based on current restrictions will be Level 5.5 or 6 for restaurants) will be a sad day for our industry. COVID is going no where."

Other businesses to chime in include local restaurant Hugo's who said that "hospitality should not be a sacrificial lamb".

Gov must marry health w/ the economy. They are elected to represent ALL of us. Very easy to make decisions & give orders when your income isn’t in jeopardy. We won’t have a health service if we don’t have an economy. Be practical. Hospitality should not be a sacrificial lamb. — Hugo's Restaurant (@hugosrest) October 4, 2020

Party leaders are due to meet with Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan to discuss the matter today.

