Dublin

All Four Of Ireland's 'Best Nightclubs' Are In Dublin According To Hospitality Awards

And three of them are within touching distance of each other.

Nightclub Jan

This week, the National Hospitality Awards for 2018 were revealed and it turns out that all of Ireland's best nightclubs are actually in the capital.

As well as this, three of them are within a 500m radius of each other as they are all residents of Harcourt Street.

As well as best nightclub, Ireland's best bars, cocktails, hotels and restaurants were revealed.

The list is as follows, the winners are in bold:

Best Cocktail Experience

Cask

Vintage Cocktail Club

The Sidecar, The Westbury

Stella Cocktail Club


Best Bar

Zozimus

An Púcán

The Bank on College Green

Franciscan Well Brewery


Best Gastropub (Sponsored by IXI)

The Legal Eagle

Bar One

Flanagan’s Gastro Pub

Hargadon Bros


Best Traditional Pub

Lowry’s Irish Music & Whiskey Bar

Walsh’s Stoneybatter

Toners

The Sky & the Ground

Best Boutique Hotel

Ballyfin

Tankardstown

Marlfield House

Ballyvolane House

Best Destination Hotel

Ballynahinch Castle Hotel

Harvey’s Point

Ice House Hotel

Sheen Falls Lodge

Resort Hotel

The Europe Hotel & Resort

Castle Leslie Estate

Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa

Sheen Falls Lodge

Best Hotel (Sponsored by Bookassist)

Ashford Castle

The Westbury

Ballyfin

Cliff House Hotel

Best City Hotel (Sponsored by Bookassist)

The Westbury

Hayfield Manor

The Shelbourne

InterContinental Dublin

Best Dining Experience

Inis Meáin Restaurant & Suites

1826 Adare

Rasam

Linnane’s Lobster Bar

Best Hotel Bar

No. 27 Bar & Lounge, The Shelbourne

Dunbrody Country House Hotel

The Sidecar, The Westbury

Lemuel’s, Conrad Dublin

Best Value Hotel

Absolute Hotel Limerick

Sheraton Athlone Hotel

Cork International Hotel

Glashaus Hotel

Best Conference Venue (Sponsored by Connect 2FI)

InterContinental Dublin

Great Southern Killarney

Radisson Blu Royal Hotel

Limerick Strand Hotel

Best Business Hotel (Sponsored by Connect 2FI / CCC)

Conrad Dublin

The Westin Dublin

The River Lee

Montenotte Hotel

Best Casual Dining

Bastible

Riba

The Winding Stair

Cava Bodega


Best Local Restaurant

DeVille’s

Michael’s Mount Merrion

Luna

The Cottage Restaurant

Best New Establishment (Sponsored by Get the Shifts)

The Ivy

Bresson

The Grayson

Iveagh Garden Hotel

Best Restaurant (Sponsored by IXI)

One Pico

Taste at Rustic

Aniar

Aldridge Lodge

Best Seafood Restaurant

Matt The Thresher

O’Grady’s on the Pier

Jacks’ Coastguard Restaurant

Wild & Native

Best Wine Bar

64 Wine

La Cave Wine Bar

Piglet Wine Bar

Grapevine

Best Wine List

La Cave Wine Bar

The Winding Stair

Bang

The Twelve

Best Sporting Bar (Sponsored by CCC)

Searsons

The 51 Bar

Jerry Flannery’s

Sinnotts Bar

Best Nightclub

Everleigh Garden

Krystle

The Wright Venue

Copper Face Jacks

Best Wedding Venue

Rathsallagh Country House

Castle Leslie

Ballygarry House

Luttrellstown Castle

Best Customer Service

Koh Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

Harvey’s Point

Greenes Restaurant

Markree Castle

Best Drinks Supplier (Sponsored by Checkout)

Classic Drinks

Diageo Ireland

Heineken Ireland

Counterpoint

Best Catering Supplier (General) (Sponsored by Checkout)

Pallas Foods

La Rousse Foods

Musgrave Group

Bunzl Ireland

Best Catering Supplier (Specialist) (Sponsored by Checkout)

Italicatessen

Gahan Meats

Wild Irish Game

Sheridans Cheesemongers

Best Catering Job (Sponsored by Get the Shifts)

Masterchefs Hospitality at Thomond Park

Guinness Storehouse

Aramark at PwC Ireland

Aramark at Oracle EMEA Limited

Best Hotel Group

The Doyle Collection

Tetrarch Group

O’Callaghan Collection

Best Bar Group

The Chawke Pub Group

Louis Fitzgerald Group

Press Up Entertainment Group

Best Hotel Restaurant

The House Restaurant, The Cliff House Hotel

West Restaurant at The Twelve

The Harvest Restaurant at Dunbrody

The Conservatory, Marfield House

READ NEXT:Mark Your Diaries - The Toastie Festival Is Coming Back To Bray Next Month

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here

Best Nightclubs Ireland Best nightclubs Dublin Nightclubs Dublin Best Pubs Ireland Best Hotel Ireland Nightlife Dublin
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Dublin

Read More in Dublin
Plans For The New College Green Pedestrian Plaza Have Been Refused
Plans For The New College Green Pedestrian Plaza Have Been Refused
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
EXCLUSIVE: First Look At Dublin's Newest Theatre Bar Wild Duck
All Four Of Ireland's 'Best Nightclubs' Are In Dublin According To Hospitality Awards
All Four Of Ireland's 'Best Nightclubs' Are In Dublin According To Hospitality Awards
PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee
PIC: Dublin Shop Charging Ridiculous Amount For Salad And A Coffee
Holy Shitake... Zozimus' New Menu Looks Absolutely Delish
Holy Shitake... Zozimus' New Menu Looks Absolutely Delish
Dublin Temperatures Are Set To Plummet This Week But There's A Big Change On The Way
Dublin Temperatures Are Set To Plummet This Week But There's A Big Change On The Way
Bison Has Opened A Brand New Restaurant Space And BBQ Fans Will Love The New Menu
Bison Has Opened A Brand New Restaurant Space And BBQ Fans Will Love The New Menu
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
13 Hard Truths You Discover When You Live In Dublin
PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
PICS: These 'Presidential Pumpkins' In Dublin Are Absolute Works Of Art
These Are The 10 Best Gin Cocktails In Dublin Right Now
These Are The 10 Best Gin Cocktails In Dublin Right Now
WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today
WATCH: Phibsboro Is Looking Very Well In These New Plans Which Were Unveiled Today
All Four Of Ireland's 'Best Nightclubs' Are In Dublin According To Hospitality Awards
Dublin

All Four Of Ireland's 'Best Nightclubs' Are In Dublin According To Hospitality Awards
Mark Your Diaries - The Toastie Festival Is Coming Back To Bray Next Month
Food and Drink

Mark Your Diaries - The Toastie Festival Is Coming Back To Bray Next Month
DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM
News

DCU Society Suspended After 'Inappropriate Behaviour' At EGM
Ryan Tubridy Snuck A 'Banned Product' Into The London Late Late Show
Entertainment

Ryan Tubridy Snuck A 'Banned Product' Into The London Late Late Show

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
What's On

PICS: The Price Of The Chicken Fillet Roll At DCU Is Actually Scandalous
PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
Dublin

PICS: More Crazy Krispy Kreme Scenes As Crowds Queue In The Rain For Doughnuts
There's An Exclusive Irish Music Event Happening This Week At The Globe
Sponsored

There's An Exclusive Irish Music Event Happening This Week At The Globe
Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made
News

Met Éireann Issues Three New Warnings As "Risk To Life And Property" Statement Made

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group