All Four Of Ireland's 'Best Nightclubs' Are In Dublin According To Hospitality Awards

And three of them are within touching distance of each other.

This week, the National Hospitality Awards for 2018 were revealed and it turns out that all of Ireland's best nightclubs are actually in the capital.

As well as this, three of them are within a 500m radius of each other as they are all residents of Harcourt Street.

As well as best nightclub, Ireland's best bars, cocktails, hotels and restaurants were revealed.

The list is as follows, the winners are in bold:

Best Cocktail Experience

Cask

Vintage Cocktail Club

The Sidecar, The Westbury

Stella Cocktail Club





Best Bar

Zozimus

An Púcán

The Bank on College Green

Franciscan Well Brewery





Best Gastropub (Sponsored by IXI)

The Legal Eagle

Bar One

Flanagan’s Gastro Pub

Hargadon Bros





Best Traditional Pub

Lowry’s Irish Music & Whiskey Bar

Walsh’s Stoneybatter

Toners

The Sky & the Ground

Best Boutique Hotel

Ballyfin

Tankardstown

Marlfield House

Ballyvolane House

Best Destination Hotel

Ballynahinch Castle Hotel

Harvey’s Point

Ice House Hotel

Sheen Falls Lodge

Resort Hotel

The Europe Hotel & Resort

Castle Leslie Estate

Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa

Sheen Falls Lodge

Best Hotel (Sponsored by Bookassist)

Ashford Castle

The Westbury

Ballyfin

Cliff House Hotel

Best City Hotel (Sponsored by Bookassist)

The Westbury

Hayfield Manor

The Shelbourne

InterContinental Dublin

Best Dining Experience

Inis Meáin Restaurant & Suites

1826 Adare

Rasam

Linnane’s Lobster Bar

Best Hotel Bar

No. 27 Bar & Lounge, The Shelbourne

Dunbrody Country House Hotel

The Sidecar, The Westbury

Lemuel’s, Conrad Dublin

Best Value Hotel

Absolute Hotel Limerick

Sheraton Athlone Hotel

Cork International Hotel

Glashaus Hotel

Best Conference Venue (Sponsored by Connect 2FI)

InterContinental Dublin

Great Southern Killarney

Radisson Blu Royal Hotel

Limerick Strand Hotel

Best Business Hotel (Sponsored by Connect 2FI / CCC)

Conrad Dublin

The Westin Dublin

The River Lee

Montenotte Hotel

Best Casual Dining

Bastible

Riba

The Winding Stair

Cava Bodega





Best Local Restaurant

DeVille’s

Michael’s Mount Merrion

Luna

The Cottage Restaurant

Best New Establishment (Sponsored by Get the Shifts)

The Ivy

Bresson

The Grayson

Iveagh Garden Hotel

Best Restaurant (Sponsored by IXI)

One Pico

Taste at Rustic

Aniar

Aldridge Lodge

Best Seafood Restaurant

Matt The Thresher

O’Grady’s on the Pier

Jacks’ Coastguard Restaurant

Wild & Native

Best Wine Bar

64 Wine

La Cave Wine Bar

Piglet Wine Bar

Grapevine

Best Wine List

La Cave Wine Bar

The Winding Stair

Bang

The Twelve

Best Sporting Bar (Sponsored by CCC)

Searsons

The 51 Bar

Jerry Flannery’s

Sinnotts Bar

Best Nightclub

Everleigh Garden

Krystle

The Wright Venue

Copper Face Jacks

Best Wedding Venue

Rathsallagh Country House

Castle Leslie

Ballygarry House

Luttrellstown Castle

Best Customer Service

Koh Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge

Harvey’s Point

Greenes Restaurant

Markree Castle

Best Drinks Supplier (Sponsored by Checkout)

Classic Drinks

Diageo Ireland

Heineken Ireland

Counterpoint

Best Catering Supplier (General) (Sponsored by Checkout)

Pallas Foods

La Rousse Foods

Musgrave Group

Bunzl Ireland

Best Catering Supplier (Specialist) (Sponsored by Checkout)

Italicatessen

Gahan Meats

Wild Irish Game

Sheridans Cheesemongers

Best Catering Job (Sponsored by Get the Shifts)

Masterchefs Hospitality at Thomond Park

Guinness Storehouse

Aramark at PwC Ireland

Aramark at Oracle EMEA Limited

Best Hotel Group

The Doyle Collection

Tetrarch Group

O’Callaghan Collection

Best Bar Group

The Chawke Pub Group

Louis Fitzgerald Group

Press Up Entertainment Group

Best Hotel Restaurant

The House Restaurant, The Cliff House Hotel

West Restaurant at The Twelve

The Harvest Restaurant at Dunbrody

The Conservatory, Marfield House

