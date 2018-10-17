All Four Of Ireland's 'Best Nightclubs' Are In Dublin According To Hospitality Awards
And three of them are within touching distance of each other.
This week, the National Hospitality Awards for 2018 were revealed and it turns out that all of Ireland's best nightclubs are actually in the capital.
As well as this, three of them are within a 500m radius of each other as they are all residents of Harcourt Street.
As well as best nightclub, Ireland's best bars, cocktails, hotels and restaurants were revealed.
The list is as follows, the winners are in bold:
Best Cocktail Experience
Cask
Vintage Cocktail Club
The Sidecar, The Westbury
Stella Cocktail Club
Best Bar
Zozimus
An Púcán
The Bank on College Green
Franciscan Well Brewery
Best Gastropub (Sponsored by IXI)
The Legal Eagle
Bar One
Flanagan’s Gastro Pub
Hargadon Bros
Best Traditional Pub
Lowry’s Irish Music & Whiskey Bar
Walsh’s Stoneybatter
Toners
The Sky & the Ground
Best Boutique Hotel
Ballyfin
Tankardstown
Marlfield House
Ballyvolane House
Best Destination Hotel
Ballynahinch Castle Hotel
Harvey’s Point
Ice House Hotel
Sheen Falls Lodge
Resort Hotel
The Europe Hotel & Resort
Castle Leslie Estate
Kelly’s Resort Hotel & Spa
Sheen Falls Lodge
Best Hotel (Sponsored by Bookassist)
Ashford Castle
The Westbury
Ballyfin
Cliff House Hotel
Best City Hotel (Sponsored by Bookassist)
The Westbury
Hayfield Manor
The Shelbourne
InterContinental Dublin
Best Dining Experience
Inis Meáin Restaurant & Suites
1826 Adare
Rasam
Linnane’s Lobster Bar
Best Hotel Bar
No. 27 Bar & Lounge, The Shelbourne
Dunbrody Country House Hotel
The Sidecar, The Westbury
Lemuel’s, Conrad Dublin
Best Value Hotel
Absolute Hotel Limerick
Sheraton Athlone Hotel
Cork International Hotel
Glashaus Hotel
Best Conference Venue (Sponsored by Connect 2FI)
InterContinental Dublin
Great Southern Killarney
Radisson Blu Royal Hotel
Limerick Strand Hotel
Best Business Hotel (Sponsored by Connect 2FI / CCC)
Conrad Dublin
The Westin Dublin
The River Lee
Montenotte Hotel
Best Casual Dining
Bastible
Riba
The Winding Stair
Cava Bodega
Best Local Restaurant
DeVille’s
Michael’s Mount Merrion
Luna
The Cottage Restaurant
Best New Establishment (Sponsored by Get the Shifts)
The Ivy
Bresson
The Grayson
Iveagh Garden Hotel
Best Restaurant (Sponsored by IXI)
One Pico
Taste at Rustic
Aniar
Aldridge Lodge
Best Seafood Restaurant
Matt The Thresher
O’Grady’s on the Pier
Jacks’ Coastguard Restaurant
Wild & Native
Best Wine Bar
64 Wine
La Cave Wine Bar
Piglet Wine Bar
Grapevine
Best Wine List
La Cave Wine Bar
The Winding Stair
Bang
The Twelve
Best Sporting Bar (Sponsored by CCC)
Searsons
The 51 Bar
Jerry Flannery’s
Sinnotts Bar
Best Nightclub
Everleigh Garden
Krystle
The Wright Venue
Copper Face Jacks
Best Wedding Venue
Rathsallagh Country House
Castle Leslie
Ballygarry House
Luttrellstown Castle
Best Customer Service
Koh Restaurant & Cocktail Lounge
Harvey’s Point
Greenes Restaurant
Markree Castle
Best Drinks Supplier (Sponsored by Checkout)
Classic Drinks
Diageo Ireland
Heineken Ireland
Counterpoint
Best Catering Supplier (General) (Sponsored by Checkout)
Pallas Foods
La Rousse Foods
Musgrave Group
Bunzl Ireland
Best Catering Supplier (Specialist) (Sponsored by Checkout)
Italicatessen
Gahan Meats
Wild Irish Game
Sheridans Cheesemongers
Best Catering Job (Sponsored by Get the Shifts)
Masterchefs Hospitality at Thomond Park
Guinness Storehouse
Aramark at PwC Ireland
Aramark at Oracle EMEA Limited
Best Hotel Group
The Doyle Collection
Tetrarch Group
O’Callaghan Collection
Best Bar Group
The Chawke Pub Group
Louis Fitzgerald Group
Press Up Entertainment Group
Best Hotel Restaurant
The House Restaurant, The Cliff House Hotel
West Restaurant at The Twelve
The Harvest Restaurant at Dunbrody
The Conservatory, Marfield House
