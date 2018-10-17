Food and Drink What's On

Mark Your Diaries - The Toastie Festival Is Coming Back To Bray Next Month

The cheesiest way to warm up this winter...

Screen Shot 2018 10 17 At 09 55 46

After the success of last year, the Harbour Bar in Bray is bringing its Toastie Festival back to the seaside town next month

Last November, crowds of people descended on Co. Wicklow to get their ham and cheesy fix and this year should be even bigger. The event will take place from Friday November 2 until Sunday November 4 and if last year's menu is anything to go, it'll be well worth a trip on the DART.

Screen Shot 2018 10 17 At 09 55 46

Customers are invited to 'snag a seat by one of the Harbour Bar’s roaring fires or cosy up out front for outside service.' And of course, dogs are welcome too.

With free tea top-ups, it sounds like the cosiest way to warm up after a cliff walk our stroll along the seafront.

More information can be found here.

toastie festival Bray The Harbour Bar
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

