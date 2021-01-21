The Irish contingent is loving THAT Bernie Sanders meme

Some of these are pure gold.

I have a bit of a love/hate relationship with the internet - as do many people, I'd say. Some days it's great and people are lovely and it's very positive. Other days, it makes me want to throw my phone in a puddle of water, move to a remote tropical island and go off the grid completely. Today is an 'I love the internet' day though, and it's all thanks to this Bernie Sanders meme that has been doing the rounds.

Maybe you know what I'm referring to, maybe you don't - either way, here's a bit of background info should you need some context.

All eyes were on Washington DC yesterday as the world watched Joe Biden and Kamala Harris inaugurated as the new president and vice-president of the United States. A star-studded event, attendees ranged from Lady Gaga, JLo and Garth Brooks (all of whom performed on the day) to the Obamas and of course, Bernie Sanders - the latter of whom ultimately stole the show.

Blessing us all with an image of him, sitting alone, donning a mask and a woolly pair of mittens, it's quickly become the internet's new favourite meme and several Dublin spots have put forth their own versions of it.

Below are some of the best we've seen... prepare yourselves because they're works of art.

We knew we recognised this guy at the Inauguration from somewhere🤔 https://t.co/GEbMH8fx1p — Grogans Castle Lounge (@GrogansPub) January 21, 2021

The Lighthouse Cinema really knocks it out of the park for me though. I mean, it looks so real!

It's a little bit chilly in screen 2 at the moment. pic.twitter.com/dNaK1EopFt — Light House Cinema (@LightHouseD7) January 20, 2021

Yesterday may have been all about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, but some might say Bernie Sanders inadvertently won inauguration day just by being him.

Header image via Twitter/Lighthouse Cinema

READ NEXT: President Higgins pens heartfelt letter to new US president Joe Biden