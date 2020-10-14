Irish Rail confirm a number of evening services up until Friday have been cancelled

Irish Rail have confirmed that a number of evening services on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week have been cancelled.
Commuters hoping to travel home by train in the evenings for the remainder of the week will need to make alternative arrangements after Irish Rail confirmed a number of services on the Maynooth line have been cancelled.
A total of ten Irish Rail services are affected each day and they are as follows:
15.55 Docklands/M3 Parkway
16.12 Pearse/Maynooth
16.35 M3 Parkway/Docklands
17.13 Maynooth/Connolly
17.25 Docklands/M3 Parkway
18.00 Connolly/Maynooth
18.05 M3 Parkway/Docklands
19.00 Maynooth/Connolly
19.00 Docklands/M3 Parkway
19.40 M3 Parkway/Connolly
Wednesday 14th, Thursday 15th & Friday 16th October 2020.
Ireland is currently under risk level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, meaning that travel on public transport should be reserved for essential workers and essential purposes only.
