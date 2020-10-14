Close

Irish Rail confirm a number of evening services up until Friday have been cancelled

By James Fenton

October 14, 2020 at 11:44am

Irish Rail have confirmed that a number of evening services on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week have been cancelled.

Commuters hoping to travel home by train in the evenings for the remainder of the week will need to make alternative arrangements after Irish Rail confirmed a number of services on the Maynooth line have been cancelled.

A total of ten Irish Rail services are affected each day and they are as follows:

15.55 Docklands/M3 Parkway

16.12 Pearse/Maynooth

16.35 M3 Parkway/Docklands

17.13 Maynooth/Connolly

17.25 Docklands/M3 Parkway

18.00 Connolly/Maynooth

18.05 M3 Parkway/Docklands

19.00 Maynooth/Connolly

19.00 Docklands/M3 Parkway

19.40 M3 Parkway/Connolly

Ireland is currently under risk level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions, meaning that travel on public transport should be reserved for essential workers and essential purposes only.

