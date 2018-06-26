Dublin

Irish Water: 'Dublin Water Demand Has Risen To Concerning Levels'

The warm weather has exacerbated this situation...

Screen Shot 2018 06 26 At 15 31 53

Irish Water has issued a statement on water demand in the Greater Dublin Area as demand rises to 'concerning levels.'

In a post on its website, the body says:

'Irish Water is warning the public that water restrictions will become unavoidable given the current trends as the demand levels for water in the Greater Dublin Area rose again overnight.

'Our Drought Management Team is meeting daily and is monitoring water supplies and demand around the country.'

The statement goes on to say:

'In the Greater Dublin Area, where Irish Water can produce 610 million litres of water per day, demand has risen to concerning levels. In the summer of 2017, an average of 565 mega litres of water per day was used. Last Friday in the Greater Dublin Area 602 million litres of water was used but overnight on Monday the levels were at 609 mega litres which leaves almost no margin of supply over demand.

'In many of Irish Water's schemes around the country, supply and demand was already under pressure and the spell of warm weather has exacerbated this situation. Demand for water is increasing while levels in rivers and lakes are dropping significantly which means that is there is less water available to treat and supply to homes and businesses.

'At the same time, the sources, especially our main raw water storage at Pollaphuca, is dropping at similar rates to previous droughts in 1975, 1976, and 1995. To minimise the risk of supply failure, we need to conserve water in our sources including rivers, lakes and groundwater and avoid overstressing the production and distribution systems.

Irish Water Corporate Affairs Manager Kate Gannon added that 'This is a very serious situation and every effort the public make to conserve water will benefit them and their community.'

More information on the current water situation in the Greater Dublin Area can be found here.

water shortage Irish water
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

