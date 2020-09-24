Close

It sounds like Berlin D2 might not be reopening 

By Sarah Finnan

September 24, 2020 at 3:18pm

At least if Gardaí have their way...

The infamous venue was at the heart of controversy last month when a video captured of an event taking place inside the Berlin D2 premises went viral online. Causing widespread outrage amongst locals, owners were criticised for allowing 'reckless behaviour' to take place at the venue.

Posted on Twitter, the video shows a room full of people flouting physical distancing guidelines. A member of staff can even be seen standing on the bar pouring drinks into other attendees' mouths.

RTÉ reports that Gardaí are objecting to the renewal of the venue's annual licence to sell alcohol next month, citing non-compliance with Covid-19 regulations as the reason for doing so. Indicating that they were formally objecting to the venue's moves to renew their liquor licence, the official hearing is not due to take place until October 28.

Commenting on today's proceedings in the District Court, Judge Michael Coghlan said that he would not be granting licenses to venues in violation of public health regulations. Adding that such places would get more than just a telling off and would most likely lose their licence.

Located at Dame Lane in Dublin city centre, a message of apology appeared in the Berlin D2 window shortly after the video went viral online. Bearing the words "sorry we messed up", many seemed to think that it was too little too late.

Header image via Instagram/eleanorcos

