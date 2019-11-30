Close

Jim Gavin announces shock departure from Dublin GAA

By Darragh Murphy

November 30, 2019 at 1:14pm

Jim Gavin is no longer the Dublin football manager.

In what comes as shocking news, Gavin has decided to step down after seven successful years with the county's senior footballers.

It has been less than three months since Gavin led the Dubs to their historic five-in-a-row win over Kerry in the All-Ireland final.

On Saturday morning, Gavin informed the County Officers, his management team and players that he was stepping down with immediate effect.

In a statement, Chairman of the County Committee, Seán Shanley thanked Gavin for his service.

He said: "Dublin GAA will be forever grateful to Jim Gavin for his dedication, commitment and contribution as a player and, since 2003, leading the next generation of players at U21 and Senior level.

"I regret his departure but appreciate the huge sacrifices he has made over this period.

"The committee will commence the process of considering suitable candidates to replace Jim and his management team shortly."

