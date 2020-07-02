Dublin pub shares 'welcome back poem' ahead of reopening

A favourite among locals and tourists alike, John Kehoes will reopen later this month.

Pubs across Ireland are busy preparing to reopen in the coming weeks. While many have been allowed to reopen providing that they can serve customers a substantial meal costing at least €9, there are those who must wait a little longer... John Kehoes for example. A traditional country pub in the heart of the city on South Anne Street, it's known for being home to some of Dublin's cosiest snugs.

Gearing up for their grand reopening on July 20th, the team has shared a little 'welcome back poem' in honour of the big day. It reads:

"Patrons of Kehoes, the end is nigh. We've waited as weeks and months rolled by. The light at the end of our tunnel, is in sight. So on July 20th, we will delight In welcoming you back, through our open door, Oferring our services, to you, once more. Things may be different but some always the same, The place, the people and the creamy pint of plain."

Simple, but oh so effective.

Header image via Facebook/Kehoes Dublin

