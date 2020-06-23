Kilmainham Gaol hosting virtual tour about its LGBTQ+ history

Organised as part of Pride Month, the free online tour will explore Kilmainham Gaol and its LGBTQ+ history.

One of the city's most popular tourist attractions, Kilmainham Gaol is organising a free online tour tomorrow in honour of Pride Month. Part of a host of other events celebrating Dublin Pride, the tour will be given by the museum's Curator of Collections Brian Crowley.

Showing visitors around the iconic building, the tour will explore the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender prisoners associated with the gaol.

According to the event description:

"LGBTQ+ people have played leading roles in the struggle for Irish independence and many of them found themselves prisoners in Kilmainham as a result of their political and revolutionary activities.

"The Gaol was also used as a place of punishment for those convicted of homosexual crimes in the 19th and early 20th century, including the men involved in the Dublin Castle Scandal of 1884, the biggest gay scandal in Ireland in the 19th century."

As part of #dublinpride a virtual queer history tour of Kilmainham Gaol will be broadcast live at 2pm tomorrow, 24 June on the Dublin Pride Facebook page. It will be followed by a live Q&A on Zoom. To book your place go to https://t.co/WsyDWKCrcL pic.twitter.com/iw2agxNLVd — KilmainhamGaolMuseum (@OPWKilmainham) June 23, 2020

Taking place tomorrow afternoon at 2pm, the tour will be followed by a short Q&A session with Brian Crowley via Zoom.

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.