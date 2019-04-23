Krispy Kreme Is Opening A Second Dublin Store

Krispy Kreme is reportedly on the lookout for a second Dublin store following the huge success of its Blanchardstown branch.

The popular US donut chain is now said to be scouting out a new city centre location, according to the Sunday Business Post.

It gained a huge amount of attention when it opened its first Irish store with a 24-hour drive-thru back in October.

The store was eventually forced to stop its 24-hour operation after endless queues and honking car horns outraged locals throughout the night. It now opens from 6.30am to 12am every day.

The US company currently operates 1,300 stores in 31 countries and their Blanchardstown opening is said to have created roughly 120 local jobs.

