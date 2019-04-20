Chloe Grace Moretz Worked As A Waitress In Dublin To Prepare For ‘Greta’ Role

د . إAEDSRر . س

Anyone who has ever worked as a waiter or a waitress will tell you that it’s one tough job. Which is why it’s so satisfying to hear that one of Hollywood’s elite has had to graft away in a restaurant like a regular human being.

Ahead of the release of upcoming thriller Greta, in which she plays a waitress, the 22-year-old has told Jimmy Kimmel that she got some practice in while staying in our fair city.

Some of the filming for the movie took place in Dublin and Chloe said that she asked director Neil Jordan if she could try out some waitressing somewhere in the city. He obliged of course and before she knew it, the Kick-Ass star was on the floor in a Dublin restaurant after two days of training.

She tells Jimmy that it’s the hardest thing she’s ever done and it’s clear that she gained a new-found appreciation for the job.

Chloe takes up the story in the below video from around the 2.40 mark and you can see how she gets on in Greta which is in cinemas now.

