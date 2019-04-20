WATCH: Conor McGregor Took Part In A Boxing Match In Dublin Last Night

د . إAEDSRر . س

The last time Conor McGregor was in a boxing ring, millions of people around the world watched him lose to Floyd Mayweather under the bright lights of the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Last night though, the Dubliner donned the gloves once more in the much more humble surroundings of Crumlin Boxing Club.

McGregor was there for the club’s Easter weekend showcase and took on local boxer Michael McGrane and a number of attendees posted videos and pictures to social media.

Conor began boxing at the club at the age of 12 before turning his attention to MMA. It remains to be seen what the future holds for him after he abruptly announced his retirement a few weeks ago before apparently reversing the decision.

