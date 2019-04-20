Dublin’s Air Quality ‘Very Poor’ As Experts Advise To ‘Reduce Physical Exertion’

د . إAEDSRر . س

The sun is out and it’s a long weekend. Any minute sitting in the house is a minute wasted really.

However, if you’re going out to get that sweet, sweet vitamin D, be sure not to exert yourself too much. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the air quality in the capital currently holds a ‘very poor’ status – one which carries advice to reduce physical exertion, particularly outdoors or if you are experiencing a cough or sore throat.

Older people and people with heart problems are advised to ‘avoid strenuous physical activity’ and those with asthma may need to ‘use their inhaler more often.’

More advice on how to deal with the lower air quality can be found here.

