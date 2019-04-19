The NTA Has Released Artist Impressions Of Dublin’s Proposed Metrolink Stations

At the moment it’s pretty unthinkable that you could zoom through the city before jumping on a flight at Dublin Airport.

When (or perhaps more appropriately, if) the proposed Metrolink goes ahead, that thought will become a reality and Dubliners and visitors alike will be able to avail of an underground rail service that will make getting around the city so much easier.

The National Transport Authority has released artist impressions of 10 stations that are part of the project and if everything goes to plan, they could swing open their doors in 2027.

Here’s what the station at Dublin Airport will look like, with the blue rectangle representing escalators that will ferry passengers up and down from the station.

This one is Collins Avenue…

And moving towards the city centre, this is what the Tara Street station will look like…

Welcome to the future of Dublin. You can check out the drawings for all the other stations via this link.