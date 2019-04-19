د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right now

The NTA Has Released Artist Impressions Of Dublin’s Proposed Metrolink Stations

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

At the moment it’s pretty unthinkable that you could zoom through the city before jumping on a flight at Dublin Airport.

When (or perhaps more appropriately, if) the proposed Metrolink goes ahead, that thought will become a reality and Dubliners and visitors alike will be able to avail of an underground rail service that will make getting around the city so much easier.

The National Transport Authority has released artist impressions of 10 stations that are part of the project and if everything goes to plan, they could swing open their doors in 2027.

Here’s what the station at Dublin Airport will look like, with the blue rectangle representing escalators that will ferry passengers up and down from the station.

This one is Collins Avenue…

And moving towards the city centre, this is what the Tara Street station will look like…

Welcome to the future of Dublin. You can check out the drawings for all the other stations via this link.

READ NEXT: Working Lunch – Set Yourself Up For The Afternoon At This Café Just Off The Luas Line
Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

Latest Podcast

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovindublin.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK