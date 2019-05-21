Working Lunch – Set Yourself Up For The Afternoon At This Café Just Off The Luas Line

In this modern world, being chained to the desk is a thing of the past for a lot of people. Pretty much everyone has their own portable office, and the city of Dublin is our oyster when it comes to logging in.

Our new series will focus on the best places in the city to plug your laptop in and get to work. Any suggestions? Get in touch via our social channels!

Another tram rolls in and Mima Coffee Company empties out once again. This happens every five minutes or so at this compact café, ideally located on the platform of Beechwood Luas stop.

This place is a regular haunt for commuters and within minutes they can be arriving at their city centre office, strolling down Grafton Street or browsing the windows of Dundrum Shopping Centre.

Beechwood Luas stop is about a 10-minute walk from Ranelagh Triangle and it takes around the same amount of time to walk to it from Rathmines. While these two bustling areas are always filled with the hubbub of shoppers and workers going about their day, the atmosphere at Mima couldn’t be further from that.

Vibe

Mima’s clientele isn’t just limited to Dublin’s nine-to-fivers, though with tables also filled by friends having a catch-up, hungry locals stopping in for lunch and coffee enthusiasts getting their sweet nectar.

Soft contemporary music provides the soundtrack to your visit and a laid-back vibe is the order of the day. Mima’s location at a Luas stop means that a lot of customers pick up their takeaway cups before heading on their way so there’s no shortage of opportunities to grab a table and set yourself up for an hour.

A covered outdoor seating area is also available if you fancy a bit of fresh air.

Wifi

You don’t need to worry about hotspotting as the Wifi here is strong, you just need to ask one of the staff for the password.

Menu

A cappuccino will set you back €3.15 and if you are in for a bit of food, there are plenty of options to munch on while you bang away at your keyboard. Before noon, you can choose between a mini breakfast or a porridge, which can also be taken away if you happen to be running late.

Later on, visitors can enjoy everything from avocado toast, soup, sandwiches, or eggs whichever ever way you want them. Smoothies and milkshakes are also available if they tickle your fancy.

Getting there

There aren’t many coffee shops in Dublin that are easier to get to than MIMA. Head towards Bride’s Glen on the Luas green line and get off at Beechwood, the stop directly after Ranelagh. MIMA will be staring you in the face.

If you’re already in the area, it’s just a hop and skip from Ranelagh or Rathmines.

All in all, MIMA has all you need to park yourself up for however long you need. Whether you want to send that final email before a big meeting, grab a quick coffee or just partake in a bit of people watching as you go about your work, Beechwood Luas stop should be your next port of call.