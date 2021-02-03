Close

La Cocina Cuevas are leaving Eatyard and opening a new southside location this weekend

By James Fenton

February 3, 2021 at 12:17pm

La Cocina Cuevas will no longer be serving their much-loved Mexican grub at Eatyard but will open a new location in Rathgar this weekend.

Mexican favourite La Cocina Cuevos will be taking their stall across the Liffey this weekend with a new pop-up in Rathgar village. The team are collaborating with Frank's Dublin wine shop to bring their irresistible flavours to Dublin 6 as part of a pop-up that will be known as Ted's Gaff.

Ted's Coffee will also be served and La Cocina Cuevas have confirmed that the pop-up will be in place throughout 2021. You'll be able to find it on Orwell Road just behind SuperValu and it all kicks off this weekend.

Something to look forward to for anyone within the 5km radius and for the rest of us once restrictions are eased. You can keep up to date with La Cocina Cuevas via their Instagram page here.

