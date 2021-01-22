Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

A cool new food truck has just opened at this Dublin beach

By Sarah Finnan

January 22, 2021 at 8:54am

Share:

Anyone within 5km of Killiney Beach is in luck as a new food truck has just opened there serving up hot cuppas, delish sambos and plenty of other treats.

I'm very jealous of anyone who finds themselves within 5km of the sea - particularly those within the vicinity of Killiney Beach as a cool new food truck has arrived on the southside and it sounds right up my alley.

Housed in a nifty little van - or silver surfer as the team refer to - Fred and Nancy's is the latest addition to the Dublin food truck scene. Parking up on Killiney Beach, they're literally within sight of the water.

Serving up any manner of delicious eats, so far the menu includes Killiney clam chowder, grilled sambos, traybakes, raw juices and of course, tea and coffee - making them the perfect port of call after a quick walk along the shore.

Oh, and they also bake their own fresh bread daily too.

Fred's your uncle and Nancy's your aunt... or something like that.

Header image via Instagram/Fred and Nancy's

READ NEXT: WATCH: Hamilton star recites Seamus Heaney in honour of Biden inauguration

Share:

Latest articles

WATCH: Hamilton star recites Seamus Heaney in honour of Biden inauguration

Netflix confirms Bridgerton WILL return for a second season

Tips, tricks and advice for starting your mortgage journey in 2021

Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox reveal full list of 2021 exclusives

You may also love

The Irish contingent is loving THAT Bernie Sanders meme

President Higgins pens heartfelt letter to new US president Joe Biden

Artists wanted for new street art project in Dún Laoghaire

Council approves plans to demolish iconic Kiely's pub in Donnybrook

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.