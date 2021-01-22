A cool new food truck has just opened at this Dublin beach

Anyone within 5km of Killiney Beach is in luck as a new food truck has just opened there serving up hot cuppas, delish sambos and plenty of other treats.

I'm very jealous of anyone who finds themselves within 5km of the sea - particularly those within the vicinity of Killiney Beach as a cool new food truck has arrived on the southside and it sounds right up my alley.

Housed in a nifty little van - or silver surfer as the team refer to - Fred and Nancy's is the latest addition to the Dublin food truck scene. Parking up on Killiney Beach, they're literally within sight of the water.

Serving up any manner of delicious eats, so far the menu includes Killiney clam chowder, grilled sambos, traybakes, raw juices and of course, tea and coffee - making them the perfect port of call after a quick walk along the shore.

Oh, and they also bake their own fresh bread daily too.

Fred's your uncle and Nancy's your aunt... or something like that.

Header image via Instagram/Fred and Nancy's