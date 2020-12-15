Le Perroquet opened for their first dinner service at new venue over the weekend

Just off the back of a very successful opening weekend, the team is ready to do it all again this week.

Already with one venue at Leeson Street, Le Perroquet just opened at their second city-centre location - this time right in the heart of the action on Wicklow Street.

Fondly referred to as the baby of the family, 'Le Petit Perroquet', they initially planned to open Thursday to Sunday but such was the demand for tables that they've since extended that to seven days a week.

Serving up lunch, snacks and dinner (not forgetting coffee, cocktails and wine!), the new restaurant only accepts walk-ins so make sure to pop your head in if you're passing.

Header image via Instagram/@leperroquetdublin

