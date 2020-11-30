Close

Le Perroquet's new city centre restaurant is opening in December

By James Fenton

November 30, 2020 at 9:47am

Leeson Street restaurant Le Perroquet has confirmed that its new branch on Wicklow Street will be opening to the public in December.

With Ireland set to revert to Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions tomorrow, restaurants around Dublin are preparing to reopen. Le Perroquet on Leeson Street is one of those venues but the team has extra reason to be excited with the arrival of their new spot on Wicklow Street, right in the heart of the city.

In a post on Instagram announcing the news, the new branch was referred to as 'Le Petit Perroquet' or 'the baby parrot'. Open seven days a week, it will offer a 'brunch and café culture' with an evening (walk-in only) dinner service from Thursday to Saturday.

As well as that, the original Perroquet will be reopening in December with brand new lunch menus and takeaway options. It's been a difficult year for businesses in Dublin so to see old and new spots opening their doors is encouraging. If you're planning on socialising throughout December, be sure to follow the HSE's advice on preventing the spread of Covid-19. More information can be found here.

(header pic: @LePerroquetDublin on Instagram)

